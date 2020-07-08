Live: New Covid case left isolation to go to supermarket

A man with Covid-19 left managed isolation in Auckland and spent an hour in a supermarket in the central CBD.

The man, New Zealand's latest Covid case, arrived in the country from India on July 3.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says the man left his managed isolation facility and went to Countdown on Victoria St West last night.

The man left through a smoking area where the fences were being replaced, and people went looking for him but he wasn't able to be found, Hipkins said.

Public health officials are conducting interviews to assess the risk, but currently it is deemed low.

The man didn't come into close contact in the hour he was away from the facility, from 7pm to 8pm.

The supermarket is being thoroughly cleaned and tests are being provided for supermarket staff.

Hipkins said he understood this would cause anxiety, and the first line of defence is washing hands, coughing in your elbow, not touching your face and staying at home if sick.

Anyone with health concerns should contact Healthline or their GP. He said people who needed to be tested will be tested.

Hipkins said all systems were being reviewed, but individuals in facilities were obliged to follow the rules.

There are fences and security arrangements at these facilities, he said, but people needed to "play by the rules".

"It is completely unacceptable" for two people to have escaped facilities, and Hipkins said these were selfish acts that jeopardised the efforts of the rest of the country.

There were 2131 tests conducted yesterday.

There is no community transmission. It has been 68 days since the last case of community transmission.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the systems at the quarantine or managed isolation facilities were being reviewed, including smoking policies.