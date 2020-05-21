Live: No new cases of Covid-19

There are no new Covid-19 cases today - the fourth day in a row without one, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

In fact, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the past seven days has been just two.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1503. Ninety-seven per cent of people with the virus have recovered.

Health chief's dance floor warning

Bars and pubs re-open today - Bloomfield said people should support those businesses.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving today's update at 1pm. Photo: Getty Images

But he said this was not the time to try out "any new dance moves" that one might have learned during lockdown.

He asked people to give correct details to bars and restaurants.

More doses of flu vaccine

Bloomfield said the Government has secured an extra 360,000 flu vaccines.

He said that vaccine is available from this week and encouraged all Kiwis to get the jab. More than 2 million doses of the flu vaccine are now available.

Bloomfield said since level 2 started, 650 funerals and tangi have been registered and have gone ahead. He said he's really pleased to see this.

The Covid-19 tracing app - who's got it

In terms of the Govt's Covid-19 tracing app, NZ COVID Tracer, he said 236,000 people have downloaded the app and encouraged all Kiwis to use it.

He said some people have had issues finding the app in the app store - Bloomfield said the Government has been working with Google to help make it more viable.

The Government was adding more functionality over the coming weeks and that there has been "good progress" when it comes to the take-up of the app.

He said the Government considered a number of options for the app - but it decided to develop its own app so it could be confident about the information being collected.

This will come as encouraging news to Bloomfield, who has always maintained that a low number of new cases is one of the main ways to tell if the virus is being stamped out.

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that 96 per cent of all Covid-19 cases have now recovered.

There is one person with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care - they are in Middlemore hospital and they are not in the ICU.

The number of Covid-19 tests is now up to almost 240,000.

"Our key public health controls are to identify, trace, test and isolate any Covid-19 cases. The faster we can do these steps the less likely we are to get spread."