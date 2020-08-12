Live: One positive case travelled to Rotorua

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed one of the people who tested positive for Covid-19 travelled to Rotorua while she was symptomatic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield are speaking from the Beehive now. According to reports, the dissolution of Parliament has been delayed.

Bloomfield revealed a woman in her 20s who has tested positive for Covid-19 travelled to Rotorua on the weekend. They were currently tracking where she had been and extra testing was being rolled out in Rotorua.

If there is another case in Rotorua a nationwide response will be necessary.

Currently the family with positive cases were self-isolating at home, but were in discussions about moving to an isolation hotel.

There had been 130 close contacts identified at a finance company where one of the people who tested positive worked.

It is also being reported that Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will be attending the press conference.

Aucklanders are scrambling to prepare for the looming level 3 lockdown from midday today, with lengthy queues forming outside supermarkets and Covid-19 testing centres.

Police road blocks will be set up at entrances to the Auckland region - and the Government confirmed this morning it was working with lawyers on a legal notice to make masks mandatory for Aucklanders to wear while out and about in public.

bloomfield_ardern_again_getty.jpg Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield,are set to update the nation at 10.30am. Photo: Getty Images

Supermarkets are rationing essential items to avoid stockpiling and Air NZ will require all travellers flying from Auckland to wear masks.

Economists are warning that at least another three days of lockdown will be devastating for businesses: an estimated 28 per cent of Auckland's workforce cannot operate under level three - that's about 250,000 jobs.

Last night Ardern and Bloomfield announced a man in his 50s tested positive for the virus and they couldn't immediately find a connection to the border or managed isolation facilities.

Three others in the man's household have also tested positive. The family are isolating and have been offered a move to a quarantine hotel.

Auckland will move to alert level 3 at midday today until midnight on Friday, while the rest of the country will move to alert level 2 for the same period.

This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would be testing about 50,000 people by the end of the week.

"We will know a lot more in 72 hours than we do now," said Hipkins.

Hipkins told RNZ that the Government was working with lawyers on a notice to make masks mandatory for Aucklanders which will be issued at midday.

He also confirmed work colleagues of one of the family members are also showing symptoms. There are reports at least two colleagues are affected so far.

He said it was a "relatively small" workforce affected.

One of the children in the family attends Mt Albert Primary School - the school is closed for 72 hours and the child has been tested, according to a health notice. Officials are awaiting the test results.