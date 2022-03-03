Live: Police out in force as Parliament clean-up begins

There's a heavy contingent of police on central Wellington streets this morning, following an infamous day in New Zealand's recent history in which an illegal 23-day occupation of Parliament by protesters ended in violent and fiery scenes.

Eighty-seven people were arrested and seven officers injured on a day in which hundreds of officers moved in on the occupation against mandates and Covid-19 measures - culminating in a mid-afternoon swarming of Parliament's grounds, which have been badly damaged, including a children's slide by fire.

The grounds are closed while the clean-up of the unsanitary area begins and the Speaker of the House is considering putting a wall up.

The violence had intensified mid-afternoon yesterday as police built on an early morning breakthrough in nearby streets before dismantling an encampment. The occupation ended with a major clean-up looming after what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the desecration of New Zealand’s Parliament.

Crews from Fire and Emergency NZ also assisted police to put out fire and spray water at the protesters to deter them.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster this morning said they would investigating footage of the unrest and further arrests would be made. He confirmed seven police officers remained in hospital overnight, but none had life-threatening injuries. The 87 arrests were for a range of offences including trespass, possession of restricted weapons and wilful damage.

Officers with dogs patrolled the perimeter of the occupation area this morning whild others stood in the central streets, ensuring that no protesters return.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster thanked police and emergency services for their work to bring the protest situation under control. "They have done a fantastic job," he said.

He thanked police staff including recent graduates, paramedics from the Wellington Free Ambulance who had been down at Parliament grounds as well as members of the public who were affected by the occupation.

Police clear signs from Parliament's forecourt this morning. Photo: RNZ

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast, Foster said they were now putting together a package to encourage people to come back and visit local businesses.

"The biggest thing that people can do is to come back into town, to go to a cafe, to go to a shop, to support those businesses - to support those dreams those businesses are about."

Police said the streets around the Parliament precinct were now "generally quiet" although a small number of protesters were still stationed near the Victoria University Pipitea campus.

"Police will maintain a high level of visibility in and around the Parliament precinct area overnight. Wellingtonians can expect to see police reassurance patrols as they come into the central business district in the morning, allowing them to return with confidence."

The central train station has reopened and services resumed after violent scenes forced its closure on yesterday. Metlink confirmed the station has reopened as "the danger seems to have dissipated overnight".

An officer patrols Molesworth St near Parliament surrounded by the remains of tents and other protesters' belongings. Photo: Getty Images

How the day unfolded

The protesters arrived for different reasons, and reacted in different ways when police seized a strategic intersection and then advanced on the camp yesterday.

Through much of the occupation, many protesters called for an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, although other grievances were aired. By 3.30pm yesterday, a stream of people were leaving the encampment.

A woman standing beside a makeshift gate protesters had fashioned on steep steps in front of the Beehive said she no longer knew what she was doing. Nearby, another woman stood beside a wooden table, turned on its side, with a wreath on top. The table had been used to store chalk which people used to draw on a long high wall. But the art some protesters and visitors created, much of it celebrating peace and love, was soon overshadowed by smoke from burning tents and trees.

North of the steps, advancing riot police met resistance as some protesters threw chairs and chunks of wood. Explosions were heard sporadically as flammable material in tents ignited.

As a playground in the gardens burned, a man in the crowd blamed authorities for the chaos. Further down the gardens, some protesters were angry, tearing structures down and throwing materials at police. Projectiles included planks of wood, fire extinguishers and metal poles.

At 3.30pm, some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at police. More riot police were deployed near the Beehive. Across the garden, police sometimes moved back as projectiles rained down, but their next advance always seemed to capture more ground.

A lone protester facing police officers in front of burning tents on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

People stood on the forecourt wall, virtually all with their phones out as a plume of smoke billowed in the middle of the campsite. Some protesters called for milk and poured it over each other’s faces after being pepper-sprayed.

By 4.20pm, a small group of young adults near the main Beehive entrance were agitated, fashioning weapons and throwing bottles at police.

Outrage and confusion erupted among protesters and it seemed a single policeman broke the line, running at the crowd, appearing to inspire his colleagues to do the same. This prompted a group of protesters to flee to the steps.

‘‘Who’s got petrol?’’ one teenager asked at the top of the Beehive steps. Further away, a protester yelled: ‘‘Burn the Law School — it’s timber!’’

Police cleared the gardens, which were left strewn with garbage, flattened tents and debris, but outbursts of violence kept erupting on the fringes.

A police officer was taken in a stretcher towards waiting paramedics in front of the Beehive. A few minutes later, another policeman with a head injury emerged, bloodied.

On the far side of the CBD, armed police with gas canisters exited a truck on Courtenay Pl. Closer to Parliament and shortly before 6pm, police appeared to fire rubber bullets and rioters retreated.

At least 65 people were arrested by the early evening for offences including trespass, wilful damage, and possession of restricted weapons. Up to 50 vehicles were towed and about 30 more left, police said in a statement.

Police blocked the road and footpath between the Cenotaph and Lambton Quay. Rioters tore up bricks from paving to throw at police and a car reportedly tried driving into police in Bunny St.

Police turned a fire hose on some protesters near Parliament, and rioters later turned a high pressure water hose on police.

By 6.15pm, protesters were spread across Featherston Rd, as rush hour traffic continued, but the crowd appeared to have been greatly dispersed. Police then moved into Victoria University’s Law School, ripping up tents.

As night fell, police urged people to keep away from CBD areas near the railway station, Pipitea campus, and northern end of Lambton Quay.

National Party MP Mark Mitchell, a former policeman, said police showed restraint and intent yesterday. ‘‘In actual fact, in terms of what they’re facing, and what the whole country has seen what they’re facing, the outcome is as good as we could have hoped for.’’