Live: Two new cases of Covid-19

New Zealand has two new Covid-19 cases - bringing the total number of active infections to 10.

Both of the two new cases are in managed isolation facilities.

The first is a man in his 20s who arrived from India on June 19 and has been staying at the Pullman Hotel and has been moved to quarantine at the Jetpark Hotel.

The other man is also in his 20s and arrived in New Zealand on June 18 from Los Angeles. Due to a mix-up, he'd been staying in quarantine since arriving.

Another case has now recovered so the number of active cases is 10.

More than 4300 tests were done yesterday.

The Ministry of Health chief will also speak about the new requirement for district health boards to proactively step up surveillance testing of Covid-19 in the general population.

Bloomfield will also reveal whether there have been any new cases today.

Since testing has ramped up at isolation facilities, nine active cases have emerged in past week.

Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

But for a period of 37 days, there were no imported cases. Bloomfield yesterday put this down to an increase in the number of people returning to New Zealand and the acceleration of the pandemic overseas.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said a third factor was that, before the test-all policy came in, some positive cases may never have been picked up.

The Ministry of Health has been repeatedly asked how many of the 55 people granted a compassionate exemption left isolation without being tested between June 9, when strict testing measures were introduced, and June 16.

But the ministry has been unable to answer.

The questions were prompted last Tuesday when it was revealed that two sisters were allowed to leave managed isolation on compassionate grounds without being tested, and subsequently tested positive.

Health Minister David Clark is also due to release a new testing strategy today for the general population as the number of Covid-19 cases in arrivals increases to nine.