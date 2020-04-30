Live update: 3 new cases of Covid-19

Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's Covid-19 update at 1pm today.

There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Dr Bloomfield said.

There are 1129 confirmed cases and 347 probable cases bringing the total to 1476.

One previous probable cases was deemed not to be a case, he said.

There have been no further deaths reported, Dr Bloomfield said.

There are seven people in hospital and none of those are in intensive care, he said.

He is joined at the press conference by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Nationally, there were two new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. One person had arrived from overseas and was quarantined at the border and the other was linked to an existing case.

It is the successive 11th day on which case numbers have been in single digits.