Live: Update on isolation hotels

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the law to charge Kiwis returning to New Zealand passed all stages last night and this morning and the fees will come into force mid-August.

The charges will help manage the flow of people coming into the country and recoup some of the cost of the operation.

People will be able to apply for a waiver for financial hardships and fees being waived for compassionate grounds.

Unpaid debts for the border hotels will be recovered through the courts, said Woods.

More than 35,000 people have now come through border isolation facilities, Air Commodore Digby Webb says.

More security measures have been put in place after the escapes, including 28 licensed site security managers spread across each hotel.

The Ministry of Health will also send an update on how many, if any, new cases of Covid-19 there are in border hotels, the latest testing numbers and how many people have used the Covid Tracer app.

The newly-passed law will see anyone who leaves the country after the end of this week and any Kiwi coming into New Zealand for less than 90 days charged $3100 per room in managed isolation.

It would cost $950 for each extra adult and $475 per child.

The costs recoup just under half of the $5700 it costs taxpayers on average to put someone through a 14 day forced isolation. About $500 million has been set aside for the operation until the end of the year.

The Covid-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill sets the framework for the charge and would allow the Government of the day to set the price returnees pay.

National supports the bill but wants to see a higher cost for returnees.