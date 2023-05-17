Loafers Lodge director Greg Mein addresses media

Loafers Lodge director Greg Mein speaks to media. Photo: RNZ/ Angus Dreaver

Loafers Lodge Greg Mein says himself, the management, the family of the owner - "everyone" - is "gutted" by the fire.

Speaking to media on Wednesday afternoon following the fatal blaze, Mein acknowledged the "sad loss of life".

"Myself, the management, the family etc of the owner, everyone is just gutted by this, it's just done us in completely."

Mein said he was supporting management to assist police and FENZ with their investigations.

The rest of the management team was working closely with displaced residents to make sure they could be accommodated, he said.

"There's been all sorts of rumour and innuendo around, I can't speak to a lot of that.

"We have 90-odd residents, there might be the odd disgruntled one there, we try to deal with everyone the best we can, they all have varying needs and we do the best we can."

The management tried to assist people as best they could, he said.

Mein said he had not been interviewed by police or the fire service and was not privy to any other information.

"I just wanted to be able to put this to bed a wee bit, that's about all I've got to say."

The building had a monthly inspection "where they go through and check... make sure that all the services are up to standard and we had an invasive building warrant of fitness done, which is done yearly, and that was completed in March and everything was a-OK".

The day to day running of the building was done by managers, he said.

The large fire came just two hours after a couch was found on fire in the building.

Residents spoke of the frightening moments they realised they needed to get out, with one jumping from the top floor to get to safety.

Police were treating the fire as suspicious and working to establish any links between the two fires.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today has announced a review into building regulations for high density accommodation.