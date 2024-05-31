Loafers Lodge fire murder trial delayed

Photo: RNZ /Angus Dreaver

The trial date for the man accused of murdering five people in the Loafers Lodge fire has been pushed back.

It comes as the courts wait for more relevant information to become available.

The man accused of arson and murder in the Wellington building fire has pleaded not guilty.

He has interim name suppression until the trial.

It was due to start in August, but has now been pushed out until next year.