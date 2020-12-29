Local family claims Oamaru $18 million Powerball jackpot

A local family has claimed the winnings. Photo: File

A North Otago family's dreams came true this Christmas when they discovered on Boxing Day they had won $18.25 million dollars – the second largest Lotto prize won in 2020.

The family purchased their ticket at New World Waitaki in Oamaru, picks up $18 million for Powerball and another $250,000 - a quarter share of the $1 million First Division prize which was split between four players.

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, are North Otago locals who buy a Triple Dip ticket a few times a month – but treated themselves to tickets for the draws on both the 23rd and 26th of December.

"Our minds are still spinning," said the man.

"We heard that the winning ticket had been bought at the Waitaki New World in Oamaru, which is where we always buy our tickets, but had to wait until we got home to check ours.

"I checked it and couldn’t believe it that we had all of the numbers. I must have checked it ten more times," he said

Even then he wasn’t convinced, and scanned the ticket on the MyLotto app scanner – and the words "Major Prize Winner" came up on the screen.

"I shouted out loudly ‘It’s us!’," said the woman.

"I told my children and everyone started crying. We just couldn’t believe it," she said.

The couple have since visited Waitaki New World to have their win confirmed. "It’s still sinking in," said the man.

"We have so many thoughts swirling around in our heads – it doesn’t feel real yet."

The family plan to spend the New Year break celebrating their life-changing win, as they let the news sink in.

"It’s very early days and we have a lot to think about – but what we do know is that we want to help people in need.

"Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of people who really need it – and a win like this allows us to do that.

"We also want to help our children and wider family, and at some stage will probably treat ourselves to a new car."

Store owner Greg Flannery said there was a buzz among staff, customers and the town, and the store was certainly getting a little more attention than usual.

"Customers have been excited and asking plenty of questions about it.

"The staff are really excited to think the store sold a ticket of that magnitude."

To his knowledge, the store had never sold a ticket with a prize that large, he said.

"As an owner, we used to also own Temuka New World, we have never sold a ticket of this scale."

Mr Flannery said while he had not heard any rumours about who the lucky winner might be, a common comment was that people were hoping it was a local and deserving person.

Also hoping that was the case was Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher.

"If it is in the Waitaki district, it is certainly a nice wee boost for a Waitakian as we finish off this, otherwise, fairly mixed year," he said.

