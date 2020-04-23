Lockdown lawsuit against Jacinda Ardern fails

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

A man who sued Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arguing he had been unlawfully detained by the lockdown has had his application declined.

Two applicants recently made multiple claims at the High Court in Auckland – including that the rules were "all for her political gain".

They asked for a writ of habeas corpus, which seeks to rule an imprisonment unlawful and release the applicants.

For one man, that case has failed with Justice Mary Peters releasing her decision today.

In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made an order on April 3 requiring all New Zealanders to remain at home with the exception of essential movement.

The order also required people to observe physical distancing.

The applicant argued that the order subjected him and his family members to "detention" within the meaning of the Habeas Corpus Act 2001.

"This is because they may not leave their house for whatever purpose they wish, such as to swim, hunt or tramp, or to travel as they see fit etc, but only for essential personal movement," the decision reads.

Justice Peters noted the man and his family "remain free to engage in many of their usual activities".

In her view, the freedom to go to the supermarket whenever they wish, to talk to whomever they wish and to access the internet whenever they wished differed from being "held in close custody".

"[The man] and his family are not subject to detention within the meaning of the Habeas Corpus Act 2001," she said.

"If I am wrong, and A and his family are detained, the detention is lawful."