'Long tail' of Covid-19: New case linked to school cluster

Mac’s Brewbar duty manager Ella Galletly arranges outdoor furniture for the bar’s reopening in the Octagon yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The string of days with no new Covid-19 cases has been broken, with the Ministry of Health revealing one new case today.

In a statement the Ministry of Health said today’s confirmed case is linked to the Marist cluster in Auckland and was identified through recent follow-up testing of the school community.

The person first had symptoms nearly two months ago and had a previous negative test. The result was considered a "weak positive" and the person, who had been in isolation through the lockdown period, was not considered infectious now.

"We have previously identified instances of 'weak positive' cases, which can occur some time after an individual's illness."

The new case meant New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,498, of which 1,148 are confirmed. There were no additional deaths to report.

"We now have 1,421 people reported as having recovered from Covid-19, an increase of 10 on yesterday.

"This was 95% of all confirmed and probable cases."

There were now just 56 "active" cases across New Zealand.

Today there were two people receiving hospital level care for Covid-19 – one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither are in ICU.

There were still 16 significant clusters.

There were 7,174 laboratory tests processed yesterday, which brought the total number of tests completed to 216,787.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's confirmed case reinforced the 'long tail' of the coronavirus outbreak in this country.

"While we do not consider this case to be infectious, it does demonstrate once again that we must stay vigilant. Covid-19 will continue to linger, so we need to keep consistently doing the things which will help keep all New Zealanders safe and allow us to continue to relax restrictions.

"Heading into this first weekend of Level 2, here's what we all have to do:

• most importantly - if you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise

• keep your distance from other people when you're out in public, including on transport

• if you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

• good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay

• keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

• keep track of where you've been and who you've seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

"Stay healthy and stay safe New Zealand."

Dr Bloomfield will not hold a media conference today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to speak to media at about 1.45pm from a post-Budget Day outing to a trades training centre in Petone.

It will be Ardern's first public outing since before the lockdown began.

Today is the second day at level 2 of the Covid-19 alert level system.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there were no new confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19.

Bloomfield and Ardern are keeping a very close eye on the case numbers as level two continues and the compliance to the level two rules, warning that lapses and a new outbreak could force them to put the country back into a lockdown.

Level 2 has allowed many businesses to reopen provided they can cater to distancing and implement health measures. It has also allowed people to travel domestically again.

The first day was marked by queues at hairdressers, and new procedures at many places such as cafes including sign-in sheets to help allow for contact tracing. Some businesses reported lower than expected custom as people adjusted to the new rules.

Gatherings are currently restricted to just 10 people, but that will be reviewed in two weeks time if the virus is still well in control.

The only movement on that limit so far has been to allow for 50 people to attend a funeral or tangi.

The centre-piece of the Budget was a $50 billion Covid-19 response fund. While many of the details of that fund are yet to be announced, it included an eight week extension to the wage subsidy scheme, and a $1.6 billion package to offer free trades train and apprenticeships support.