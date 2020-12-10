Lotto ticket sold in Cromwell wins $333k

Three lucky Lotto First Division players, including one who bought their ticket in Cromwell, have each won $333,333 in Wednesday night's draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Paeroa in Paeroa, New World Merrilands in New Plymouth, and Cromwell New World in Cromwell .

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over last night and will be $300,000 on Saturday.