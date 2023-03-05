'Loveliest, kindest boy' killed in Auckland attack

A woman lays flowers at the scene of a fatal road-rage attack in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: NZ Herald

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, have been charged with murder after a suspected road rage attack in Auckland’s Beach Haven left one man dead.

Police yesterday arrested two boys in the Far North.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

It’s believed the victim was attacked inside his car and suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

A bystander, red-eyed and at times on the verge of tears, told The New Zealand Herald there was “so much blood” after the attack.

He said he saw two young men attacking a third man in a car on Beach Haven Rd in Beach Haven about 7pm on Friday after what sounded like a minor traffic crash.

Police later tracked down a black BMW sedan they believed was involved. The Herald on Sunday photographed the car in the nearby suburb of Glenfield.

The victim’s devastated family yesterday asked for privacy while mourning a man described by one friend on social media as the “loveliest, kindest boy”.

A family member said: “It is an open investigation, so it’s important the police do their thing and we ask that the media allow us to grieve privately.”

The resident who rushed to the victim’s aid said he and others had applied pressure to the man’s wounds.

“I find comfort in hoping that he found comfort that there were people there talking to him ... when he passed,” the resident said. “To be with someone in their last moments like that, that’s quite a connection.”

Photos from the scene on Friday showed damage to the front bumper of the victim’s car.

One resident said he saw that two young men had already left the black car and were allegedly attacking the victim — believed to be in his 30s — in the car behind.

The attack lasted just seconds.

The resident rushed to the victim’s car and was already on the phone to 111 before he reached it, simultaneously screaming for help from nearby neighbours, who were emerging from their homes.

He, his partner and a third woman trained in CPR tried to provide first aid and apply pressure to the wounds.

“But there was just so much blood. I’ve never seen nothing like that before,” he said.

They saw wounds on the victim’s face and neck area, as well as multiple wounds on his leg, but the worst injury was to his chest, the resident said.

“That was our main concern, his chest,” he said. “You just don’t ever expect to see that right in front of your face.”

Another resident said she also heard the commotion and rushed onto the street with her daughter, who helped apply CPR.

But the trauma left her daughter badly shaken.

“She started crying, she broke down.”

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert said locals yesterday displayed tension and concern.

“No doubt families that have been directly involved in this will have children attending local schools or will be known to other community members.”

North Shore councillor Chris Darby says he was left numb after learning about the tragedy.

“This is right in the heart of Beach Haven — a delightful community and little corner of Auckland, which is precious to the people who live there.

“Here we have a young man whose precious life has been violently extinguished. My heart goes out to him, his whānau and all his friends.

“It’s just such a deadly response to a minor car crash; it’s unbelievable.”