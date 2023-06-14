Lucky Lotto players in South Island

Photo: supplied

Three lucky Lotto players from the South Island will be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 in the First Division draw.

Three tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Dunedin, Christchurch and Invercargill, with a fourth winning ticket bought from Waitākere Superette in Auckland to make up the $1 million prize.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.