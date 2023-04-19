Luxon has 'great confidence' in Mooney despite Te Tiriti comments

Joseph Mooney

Christopher Luxon says his party's spokesperson for Treaty negotiations got it wrong making comments on social media about Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Over the weekend, National's Southland MP Joseph Mooney said on Twitter that Te Tiriti o Waitangi promised tino rangatiratanga to every person in New Zealand.

Quote-tweeting a news article about the Three Waters reset and co-governance, Mooney said: "I would suggest @Kieran_McAnulty has a read of Ko te tuarua (Article 2) of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the guarantee of tino rangatiratanga to "ki nga tangata katoa o Nu Tirani" - every single person in New Zealand."

Luxon told Morning Report he did not think "debating such a constitutional issue on Twitter" was the right forum.

"And I don't think he got it right on this occasion".

"Our view's really clear. We delivered a tremendous amount of Treaty settlements under article two in the context of Treaty settlements we want to keep pushing forward really strongly, we want to actually close them out by 2030 where we can."

Luxon said he had "great confidence" in Mooney.