Luxon refuses to comment on Winston Peters' terror attack claims

Chris Luxon : Getty Images.

Incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon is categorically ruling out commenting on Winston Peters' inaccurate claims about the Christchurch terrorist attack.

The New Zealand First leader, and possible coalition partner, claimed in a tweet that the public was only finding out at the current inquest into the mosque killings that the office of then Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, received an email about the attack before it happened.

But Dame Jacinda told the public about the email two days after the massacre.

Luxon was distancing himself from the issue today.

"I wasn't party to that. Obviously there's a coronial inquiry going on and I'm actually very interested to see what we can learn from that given 51 people tragically lost their lives," he said.

"I think that's what appropriate, and so I don't have anything further to say about it."

The coronial inquest on the 2019 attack began this week.

Asked more questions on Peters, Luxon referred journalists to Peters.

Luxon would also not comment on the progress being made in forming the new government.

Negotiations are being done "in good will and good faith" and as soon as there is something to share with the public it will be.

His "bottom line" is he is not talking about any of his arrangements regarding forming a new government.

The National Party was expected to discuss governance arrangements with NZ First after the final tally of voting - including special votes - which is due on 3 November.