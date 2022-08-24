Luxon won't rule out working with Freedoms NZ coalition party

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

National will not rule out working with the newly formed Freedoms NZ coalition party but its leader says he does not anticipate the party making it into Parliament.

About 2000 supporters of the Destiny Church-led Freedoms and Rights Coalition staged another anti-government rally at Parliament on Tuesday.

Its leader Brian Tamaki put himself at centre stage, announcing a new coalition of three parties called Freedoms NZ, though said he would not be leading it.

National leader Christopher Luxon told Morning Report he did not anticipate the group making it into Parliament.

Luxon has previously been asked by media if he would work with fringe parties, but there has not been a firm answer.

Asked whether he would rule out working with the party, Luxon said it was "way too early to talk about that or speculate about it".

He would say that about any coalition at this stage, he said.

"I think if people want to change the government, which I was united in around the protest yesterday, they should party vote National."

He was focused on making his party's case for why it was the alternative government in waiting, he said.

Meanwhile, Luxon said the review into suspended Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell was ongoing and he expected the finished report in "a week or so".

The investigation was looking at allegations of aggressive and bullying behaviour in Uffindell's youth.

It was important Maria Dew QC ran a robust an independent process, Luxon said.

"I'm a little bit at the mercy of when she's completed her report."

When released, Luxon would explain his decision made as a result of it and give a rationale for it.

"But it's really important that it's confidential and truly independent, that's why I haven't spoken to Maria myself since commissioning it with Sylvia Wood our president, because I really want every party to be able to defend themselves and put their point of view forward knowing it's safe, confidential and it won't end up in the public domain."