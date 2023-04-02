Man, 23, charged with abduction and rape in Blenheim

The man is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday. Photo / File

A 23-year-old man has been charged with abduction and rape following an incident in Blenheim this morning, say police.

Police were called to Sinclair St, Mayfield, at about 9.50am before a person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

He is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

Police said the victim is receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

“As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”