Man accused of breaking out of quarantine hotel back in court

Instead of spending his last four nights at the Distinction Hotel, 52-year-old Martin James McVicar has been in prison after allegedly cutting through fence ties and walking 10 minutes up the road to buy a four pack of Leffe Blonde and a bottle of red wine.
He faces charges of intentional damage of a 52-inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.
However, details of what happened in the hearing were suppressed by Judge Josephine Bouchier.
McVicar will reappear in court at a later date.