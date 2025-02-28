Man accused of killing police officer pleads not guilty

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. Photo: NZ Police

The man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming has pleaded not guilty to serious charges including murder.

The 32-year-old appeared in the High Court at Blenheim on Friday morning via video link.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and three charges of dangerous driving.

The man admitted two charges - driving while disqualified and driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Justice Dale La Hood granted his name suppression to continue.

Senior Sergeant Fleming worked for the police for 38 years and was on foot patrol in Nelson's Buxton Square with a colleague when struck by a car early on January 1 this year.

She died in hospital later that day.