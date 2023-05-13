Saturday, 13 May 2023

Man airlifted to hospital after Oamaru shooting

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: Jules Chin
    Photo: Jules Chin
    Police are investigating after an Oamaru man was shot in the leg in a suburban shooting overnight.

    Residents in Tees St said there remained a heavy presence outside a house in the street this afternoon, between the intersection with Wansbeck St and Arun St, with about seven police officers and three cars.

    The Otago Daily Times understands an occupant of the house was shot in his leg overnight.

    A nearby business owner confirmed officers were investigating a gunshot and detectives had requested CCTV footage.

    Photo: Jules Chin
    Photo: Jules Chin
    The shooting was concerning, as accommodation businesses on the street were just getting back on their feet following Covid-19, the business owner said.

    Over a month ago, there had been another callout to the street, involving armed police.

    She was also aware of a person who had their car broken into in the vicinity recently.

    There should be more public security cameras in the streets to help keep people safe and assist with police investigations, the business owner said.

    Photos: Jules Chin
    Photos: Jules Chin
    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it was called to Tees St South Hill Oamaru about 1.25am today.

    A helicopter and an ambulance attended airlifted one patient to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

    Police have been approached for comment.

    By Oscar Francis

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter