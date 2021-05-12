Man arrested after manhunt

A police manhunt spanning from the West Coast through to Central and coastal Otago resulted in the arrest of a 59-year-old man in Cromwell yesterday.

He was arrested without incident in the car park beside the Cromwell fruit sculpture at 1.25pm. Some police officers were carrying firearms.

The arrest of the man came more than 11 hours after the manhunt was sparked by a firearms incident in Blaketown, near Greymouth, about 2am and he was wanted in relation to family harm and firearms offences, was dangerous and was not to be approached, police said.

Police officers escort a 59-year-old man (obscured) wanted in relation to family harm and firearms offences, into a police car in Cromwell yesterday. PHOTO: JARED MORGAN

The Blaketown incident prompted police to warn the man could be headed for Waitati, north of Dunedin, or the Murchison and Reefton areas.

The large-scale manhunt across several police districts also led to an armed offenders squad callout in Waitati earlier in the day.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the callout was linked to the Blaketown incident.

In Waitati, a witness said about nine armed police officers visited houses in Harvey St.

Officers also searched Blueskin Nurseries, which was blocked off at both ends, with police dog units in attendance.

However, the armed offenders squad left Waitati just after 1pm after failing to find the man.

At the same time, police were ramping up efforts to find the man in Central Otago after receiving reports of him in the area.

He was arrested and held in custody overnight to appear in the Alexandra District Court today. Details of the charges he was facing were not available last night.