Man arrested after ramming police car and fleeing

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller (File photo)

The driver of a vehicle that rammed a police car in Nelson and then fled, has been found and arrested.

A number of residents witnessed the incident in the central city suburb of The Wood around midday, and reported it on social media.

A police spokesperson says the vehicle was stopped for a routine check, and before the officers could speak to the driver he reversed into a police vehicle and fled.

No one was injured but the police vehicle was moderately damaged.

Another police unit followed the driver at low speed before it came to a stop at the nearby public reserve and sportsground, Neale Park.

The driver fled but was found nearby and arrested.

A 45-year-old man was due to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow charged with various offences.