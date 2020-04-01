Man arrested after ramming police car and fleeing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A number of residents witnessed the incident in the central city suburb of The Wood around midday, and reported it on social media.
A police spokesperson says the vehicle was stopped for a routine check, and before the officers could speak to the driver he reversed into a police vehicle and fled.
No one was injured but the police vehicle was moderately damaged.
Another police unit followed the driver at low speed before it came to a stop at the nearby public reserve and sportsground, Neale Park.
The driver fled but was found nearby and arrested.
A 45-year-old man was due to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow charged with various offences.