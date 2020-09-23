Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Man arrested after teen girl punched in face

    A girl was followed by a man and punched while walking in a Dunedin street in an unprovoked attack yesterday, police say.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 16-year-old girl was followed by a 45-year-old man to Albion Place, off George St, before he punched her in the face.

    It happened about 9am and was unprovoked, he said.

    The man was located at the beach and arrested.

    He will appear in the Dunedin District Court next Thursday.

    Otago Daily Times

     

