Man arrested, guns and drugs found in Wanaka meth investigation

    Firearms recovered at a Lake Hawea property. Photo: Supplied
    A man has been arrested and guns and drugs recovered following a two-month investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Wanaka area.

    Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, Central Otago CIB, said a 31-year-old man will appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow after a Central Otago police operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the wider Wanaka area.

    The man, an Upper Clutha resident, was arrested in Queenstown on Friday last week and has been charged in relation to the possession and supply of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

    The arrest was the culmination of a two-month-long investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in the area, Det Shaw said.

    Police also carried out a search of a Lake Hāwea property where officers recovered methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms.

    "With this operation police have caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that has been responsible for immeasurable harm."

    Enquiries were ongoing and officers would continue to target people causing harm through the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

    "Methamphetamine is a horrendous drug which and can have a devastating impact, especially on our youth and vulnerable people.

    "It affects not only the person using it, but their families, friends and their wider community."

     

