Friday, 16 October 2020

Man charged after allegedly chopping off teen burglar's finger

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    A 65-year-old Waikato man has been charged for allegedly chopping off a burglar's finger after two youths broke into his property.

    The youths entered the property on Napinapi Rd, Piopio, in the early hours of October 1, police said in a statement.

    "As a result of an altercation, one of the youths had one of their fingers severed," police said. 

    "They were transported to hospital.

    "The youths were referred to the Youth Justice system.

    "The man has been arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and possesses a non-prohibited firearm without a licence."

    He appeared in the Te Kuiti District Court on October 8.

    One of the youths has also been charged with committing a burglary with a weapon.

    He appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court.

    Police said the man pointed a firearm at the youths while they were at the property, but it was not fired.

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

