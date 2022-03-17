Thursday, 17 March 2022

Man charged with murder over death of baby in Invercargill

    A man has been charged with murder over the death of a five-month-old baby in Invercargill.

    Elizabeth McFall-Schultz was taken to hospital with critical injuries on January 22 and later died from her injuries after being transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

    Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said a 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to her death and was due to appear in the Nelson District Court this afternoon.

    "I would like to thank the Invercargill community and Hope's family for their assistance and patience during this investigation.

    "Hope's family continue to request privacy at this time," Det Sgt McCloy said.

