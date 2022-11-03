Man charged over hit-and-run

Ryan Phillips of Invercargill, who was fighting for his life in hospital after a hit-and-run. Photo: Supplied

A man has been charged over a hit-and-run crash in Invercargill which left 19-year-old Ryan Phillips seriously injured.

Invercargill bricklayer Ryan Phillips, 19, was walking home from a work party about 6.15am on Sunday on Marama Ave South when he was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie, of Southland, said this morning that police have completed an investigation into the incident.

A 22-year-old man from Invercargill has been charged with careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He was to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 17.

Det Sgt Mackenzie said the victim is continuing to recover from his injuries.

He thanked members of the public who came forward with information that helped the investigation.

"Police would also like to thank and acknowledge the victim’s parents and family at this very difficult time."

