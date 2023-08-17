Man charged over runaway truck death

The truck and trailer unit in Police St, where it came to rest after moving through three intersections. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A 65-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously causing death, after a runaway truck rolled across three intersections in central Dunedin and killed a pedestrian earlier this year.

Connor Harley Latty, 20, died at the scene on March 17, when he was hit by the runaway truck in Police St, near the intersection with Crawford St (State Highway 1).

Mr Latty was understood to be on his way to work at Repco when he was hit.

The truck and trailer unit rolled down from where it had been parked in Carroll St, crossing Princes St and hitting Mr Latty.

The vehicle also hit a car and the side of Forno’s Auction House building in Police St, before continuing on over Cumberland St and smashing into three parked cars on the other section of Police St.

The truck and trailer unit was owned by Parks towing company.

At the time, a witness said the driver was not in the truck when it rolled down the hill.

The incident was investigated by the police commercial vehicle safety unit, the serious crash unit and WorkSafe.

A police spokeswoman said the 65-year-old truck driver was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Thursday.

