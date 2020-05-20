Man in court accused of sending threatening emails to PM

Photo: Getty Images

A man is due to appear in court today after being charged over sending allegedly threatening emails to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Police have accused the 54-year-old from Auckland of "sending three emails having already sent 89 emails" between October 17 last year and January 19 this year, a charging document viewed by the NZ Herald reads.

The emails, the police allege, were intended to harass the Prime Minister and cause Ardern to "fear for her safety (or) the safety or her family".

The man is charged under the Harassment Act 1997 and faces a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment if found guilty, the charging document states.

He is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday.

In separate cases, two men were charged last month with threatening to kill after allegedly sending and posting social media messages to National Party leader Simon Bridges.