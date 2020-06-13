Saturday, 13 June 2020

Man in critical condition after being hit by police car

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A 20-year-old man is fighting for this life after being hit by a police car in Taranaki.

    Police said the man ran into the path of the patrol car while it was attending a callout in Hawera just after midnight.

    Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay says the driver was "not undertaking urgent duty driving" at the time.

    Two police officers in the car were uninjured, and administered first aid at the scene.

    The injured man was flown to Hawera Hospital and then to Wellington Hospital. He is in a critical condition.

    "An investigation is underway and police are speaking to a number of witnesses," McKay said.

    "The staff involved are being provided support and the IPCA will be notified."

    The collision took place on Glover Rd in Hawera at about 12.20am.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter