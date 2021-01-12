Man denies sex abuse of boys

An Otago man has denied abusing four boys over the course of a decade.

The defendant, aged in his 60s, was granted interim name suppression by Judge Michael Crosbie when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

The defendant faces 16 charges – nine of doing an indecent act and eight of indecent assault – against boys between the ages of 12 and 16.

Court documents revealed the alleged abuse began in 2001 and continued until 2011.

The majority of the allegations stemmed from alleged behaviour in Dunedin but other locations in the wider Otago region were also named.

The defendant was released on bail and will appear in court again in March.