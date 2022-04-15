Man dies after boat overturns in sea off Cape Palliser

A 63-year-old man has died after a boat overturned in the sea off Cape Palliser Rd, in Wairarapa in the North Island.

Police were alerted at 10.30am that a person was in difficulty after the boat overturned with two people on board.

Emergency services attended and attempts were made to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

The other person who was in the boat is safe and well.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release a finding in due course.