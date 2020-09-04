Man dies of Covid-19 in Auckland

A man aged in his 50s has died from Covid-19 in New Zealand. Photo: NZ Herald

An Auckland man in his 50s died from Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The man was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore. He is the youngest person to die of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry said in a statement the man was a confirmed case of Covid-19. He was admitted to Middlemore as an inpatient via ED from quarantine and then cared for in the ICU.

His family were regularly updated, the hospital facilitated contact using virtual technologies and his wife and son were able to visit him, using full PPE.

His wife has expressed the family’s gratitude to the Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged the death would raise anxiety levels in the community.

"I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whanau grieving over this death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief.

"We have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible."

Although the health system had done everything it could do to prevent further deaths,the virus could be very challenging to treat and for some people to recover from.

"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

This meant the number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealandwas now 23.

Counties Manukau Health acknowledged the death, which was the DHB’s first Covid-19 related death with the following mihi:

Kua riromai teetahi ika pounamu o te wao nui a Taane. E tangi ana, haaere,

Whakangaro atu ra,

Ki te Kaakaarauri oki oki

