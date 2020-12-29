Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Man dies in managed isolation

    The Grand Millennium Hotel, which is being used as a managed isolation facility, in Auckland CBD. Photo: RNZ
    A man who recently arrived from overseas has died while in managed isolation at a hotel in downtown Auckland.

    Authorities have confirmed the 63-year-old died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday.

    It is not known how long he had been in the mandatory 14-day isolation for, before he died yesterday.

    Managed Isolation and Quarantine deputy chief Andrew Milne said in a statement: "[We are] saddened to confirm that a 63-year-old male, who arrived from the Pacific and is staying at the Grand Millennium Auckland, has sadly passed away today.

    "The returnee displayed no Covid-19-related symptoms during their previous daily health checks."

