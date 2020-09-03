Man due in court after alleged shooting threat

A man lies on the ground as the police AOS squad examine the scene near Mosgiel's Memorial Park. Photo: Craig Baxter

A 27-year-old man has had a string of charges added to an initial assault charge after allegedly threatening to shoot police in Mosgiel earlier this week.

On Monday, about six police cars, armed offenders squad members and a dog unit swarmed Memorial Park, where a man and a woman were apprehended following reports of a man acting "aggressively" at Countdown in Gordon Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the man, who would appear in the Dunedin District Court today, faced charges for possession of an offensive weapon, intimidation, threatening to kill, assault, unlawfully taking a bicycle, and wilful damage.

It is not clear the man was actually carrying a gun.

He had originally been due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The woman, who was with the man and taken into an unmarked police car at the scene, did not appear to be facing charges, the spokeswoman said.

