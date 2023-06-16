Man facing meth charge after Greymouth search

A man was arrested after a Greymouth property was searched yesterday. Photo: ODT files

A man linked to the supply of methamphetamine in the West Coast has been arrested.

Police said the 37-year-old was arrested on Thursday following a search of a Greymouth property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, of the Tasman Organised Crime unit, said tonight the warrant was part of the ongoing Operation Huhu investigating the supply of controlled drugs throughout the West Coast area.

The man was due to appear in the Greymouth District Court today on a charge of supplying methamphetamine.

The organised crime unit also arrested two men and a woman on June 2 for their roles in distributing controlled drugs throughout the West Coast.

Inquiries into the distribution of controlled drugs by members of organised criminal groups were continuing.

"A criminal element in the West Coast is causing harm by supplying controlled drugs - particularly methamphetamine - and the wider community should not have to put up with or accept the consequences of that," Det Snr Sgt Dye said.

"Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs.

"We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our communities, put offenders before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result."

Police wanted to help people affected by drugs to break the cycle of addiction.

"They should not be afraid to approach police or other social agencies for help."

Det Snr Sgt Dye said police continue to see organised criminal groups taking advantage of the addictiveness of drugs - especially methamphetamine - to profit from it.

"Drug users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do not care about the harm they inflict on users, their families and the community.

"If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood or are concerned someone you know is involved with drugs, please contact police."

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.