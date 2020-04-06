Man with flu-like symptoms dies at Wellington motel

A man has died at a Wellington motel after battling flu-like symptoms.

Emergency services were called to the motel about 10pm last night, and police are now investigating.

It is understood the man was aged in his 40s, had a high fever, and was suffering from recent coughing and breathing issues, Stuff reported.

A Ministry of Health spokesman declined to confirm whether the case was being treated as a potential coronavirus case, saying only that updates on Covid-19 would be provided at the 1pm press conference.

There are currently 1039 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and one confirmed death.

West Coast woman Anne Guenole died a week ago after being admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms. The 73-year-old tested positive for the virus shortly before her death.