Monday, 6 April 2020

10.05 am

Man with flu-like symptoms dies at Wellington motel

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A man has died at a Wellington motel after battling flu-like symptoms.

    Emergency services were called to the motel about 10pm last night, and police are now investigating.

    It is understood the man was aged in his 40s, had a high fever, and was suffering from recent coughing and breathing issues, Stuff reported.

    A Ministry of Health spokesman declined to confirm whether the case was being treated as a potential coronavirus case, saying only that updates on Covid-19 would be provided at the 1pm press conference.

    There are currently 1039 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and one confirmed death.

    West Coast woman Anne Guenole died a week ago after being admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms. The 73-year-old tested positive for the virus shortly before her death.

    • More to come.
    NZ Herald

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg