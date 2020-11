Police have named the man who was found dead in a Catlins river over the weekend.

He was John Edward Toogood (71) from Gore.

Police said Mr Toogood was first reported missing on Friday.

The body was found on Saturday close to Gourley Rd, near the Waikawa River.

Police said it was thought Mr Toogood had been whitebaiting in the area.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.