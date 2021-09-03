Man killed by police after critically injuring multiple people at supermarket

A man has been shot dead by police after he entered a West Auckland supermarket and injured multiple people.

Police said they were responding to a serious incident in the New Lynn area this afternoon. The New Zealand Herald has been told at least one person suffered a stab wound, while Newstalk ZB understands two people have been shot.

Newstalk ZB understands four people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department. It is understood the patients are all status 1 - which is in an immediately life-threatening condition.

It is understood it relates to an incident at Lynn Mall's Countdown outlet.

countdown_incident_nzh.jpg Armed police have swarmed on the mall. Photo: NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on the incident.

Police said the incident was still unfolding.

But police confirmed that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and inured multiple people.

Police have located the man and he has been shot.

He has died at the scene.

Witnesses describe chaos

A witness, who didn't want to be named, said they saw two people stabbed - a possible middle-aged Pākehā woman and an older man.

Ambulances and police officers are on the scene, as well as reports of the police Eagle helicopter in the area.

Moments later, the suspected perpetrator was shot by what looked like two undercover cops and fell to the ground.

The witness said customers then rushed to shelter in the aisles.

Another ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after 3.30pm with ambulance officers wearing gowns.

An Auckland woman on the verge of entering the mall has described the chaos and traffic jams that followed as panicked shoppers fled the shopping centre.

The woman who was in the carpark preparing to go into the supermarket said she was stopped by police officers who ran up to her car and told her to get out immediately because there had been a shooting.

"People were panicking and it was a grid lock trying to get out of New Lynn. Police and ambulances were everywhere," she said.

"I was told by another police officer while I was waiting be diverted that someone had been stabbed. "

She said it took around 20 mins to get out of the area.

"Police cars kept arriving and people were running away from the mall trying to get out of the area.

"I was thankful I didn’t arrive 5 minutes earlier as I would’ve been inside."

A pharmacy worker at Lynn Mall says they are barricaded in the pharmacy, according to RNZ.

The pharmacy is located at the other end of the mall to Countdown, so staff did not witness the incident but a customer reported cars rushing out of the mall's car park.

A bus can be seen parked in the middle of Great North Rd near the Lynn Mall entry.

An RNZ journalist at the scene spoke to George Francisco, who was outside the mall when he got a panicked call from his wife, who works at a pharmacy inside.

She told him she saw a woman running through the mall, saying she had been stabbed.

His wife then heard five gunshots.

She told him that a "number of people" were wounded.

He now cannot phone her back.

Footage posted on social media shows shoppers fleeing the mall.

shoppers_flee.jpg Footage on social media shows shoppers fleeing the mall. Photo: Supplied

Footage posted on social media shows shoppers fleeing the mall.

A staffer at Lynn Mall Pharmacy says a person coming to pick up a prescription ran in and alerted them someone in the mall might have a weapon.

She says they closed their shutters to keep everyone inside safe - and have been in contacted with another pharmacy in the mall which is also locking down.