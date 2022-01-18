Man killed in Wanaka van crash named

A person died after the van they were driving left the road on State Highway 6 near Wanaka Airport yesterday morning. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash near Wanaka yesterday.

A white van travelling towards Luggate from Wanaka left the straight stretch of State Highway 6 just south of Wanaka Airport near an 85kmh sign and came to a stop at the entrance to Lake McKay Station.

The single-vehicle accident was reported to police about 4.20am and the police crash investigation closed the road for the rest of the morning.

Police confirmed this morning Wanaka man Martin Charles Te-Au (39) was killed in the crash.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police will be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.