Man killed in West Coast parachute crash named

    The small town of Harihari. Photo: Google Maps
    Police have released the name of the man who died following a powered parachute crash on the South island's West Coast.

    He was John James McIntosh (50), of Harihari.

    The crash happened last Thursday evening.

    A police spokesperson said the family had conducted an initial search when the man did not return home from a flight.

    After locating the crash site, they contacted emergency services at 7.40pm, and a rescue helicopter was dispatched about 9pm.

    His body was found by police in a remote area up the Wanganui River, which the police accessed by jet boat.

    The man's body was taken to Hokitika. The wreckage was picked up by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and was now with police.

    The Civil Aviation Authority would investigate what caused the crash.

    A local told the New Zealand Herald conditions that night were "perfect" and they understood he was a new pilot.

