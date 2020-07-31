Friday, 31 July 2020

Man knocked on motel doors looking for 'single ladies'

    A man trespassing at a Dunedin motel last night knocked on the doors of rooms asking if there were "any single ladies".

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were alerted to the incident at a motel on Carroll St at 8.30pm yesterday.

    A 34-year-old man was identified by the motel owner, who said the man was known to motel staff and had trespassed at the motel before.

    The man was walking around the hallways of the motel, knocking on doors and asking if there were any single ladies, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Police were also called to suspicious behaviour in Burnside yesterday.

    A male figure was seen attempting to open a window of a house on Ensor St at 7.15am.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police did not locate anyone when they arrived at the scene and anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously around Ensor St should contact police. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

