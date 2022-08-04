Thursday, 4 August 2022

Man mauled to death by dogs, police believe

    A man has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs in a remote area of the Hokianga in the Far North, police believe. 

    One News reported that the victim was 69 years old and the attack was at a property in Puketawa Rd, Panguru.

    "Earlier today police responded to a sudden death, where initial indications suggested the deceased was subject to a dog attack," a spokesperson said.

    Inquiries were in the early stages, but police did not believe the death was suspicious.

    The spokesperson said four dogs got loose and were behaving aggressively when officers were at the property.

    One dog was shot by officers and died during attempts to control the animals.

    Police warned the public to be wary of the other three dogs that were still roaming after escaping the property. 

     

