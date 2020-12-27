Man missing since Christmas Day found alive in car wreck

gregg_shaw_supplied.jpg Missing Tauranga man Gregg Shaw has been found alive. Photo: Supplied

A man missing from Tauranga since Christmas Day has been found alive this afternoon down a bank in his crashed car an hour north of Gisborne.

Greg Shaw, 67, was last seen in Pāpāmoa on the morning of Christmas Day. He was due to drive to Gisborne on Boxing Day but had not arrived.

Police issued pleas to the public for help to try to find Shaw, saying Shaw's family and they were concerned for his safety.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times that Shaw had this afternoon been found in his car down a 5m bank off State Highway 2, north of Gisborne.

Shaw had crashed down a bank near Matawai and had been there since, she said.

He was found just after 4pm.

Shaw suffered some injuries "but is okay" and was conscious when discovered by rescuers, the spokeswoman said.

It is understood Shaw's family is now en route to reunite with him.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene to transport Shaw to hospital.

SH2 will be closed between Cemetery Rd and Rakauroa Rd to allow the helicopter to land.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and got in touch with information during the search for the man."