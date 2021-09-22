Man missing on West Coast trail, police appeal for info

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement Police said Aritra has been missing for four days while his car has been located at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.
A friend concerned about the whereabouts of Aritra reported him missing on Wednesday morning.
Police said Aritra's friends and family have concerns for his welfare and urged anyone who may have seen him to contact 105, quoting file number 210922/8233.