Man punched while walking daughter to school

A man was punched in the face while walking his young daughter to school yesterday.

The man and his 11-year-old daughter were walking in King Edward St, Dunedin at 9.40am when he was punched in the face by a 36-year-old man.

Sergeant Anthony Bond said the alleged offender was located and admitted the incident.

Sgt Bond said the two men were known to each other, as they had the same ex-girlfriend.

He was arrested, and will appear in court next Tuesday.