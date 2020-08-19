Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Man punched while walking daughter to school

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A man was punched in the face while walking his young daughter to school yesterday.

    The man and his 11-year-old daughter were walking in King Edward St, Dunedin at 9.40am when he was punched in the face by a 36-year-old man.

    Sergeant Anthony Bond said the alleged offender was located and admitted the incident.

    Sgt Bond said the two men were known to each other, as they had the same ex-girlfriend.

    He was arrested, and will appear in court next Tuesday.

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter