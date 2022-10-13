Man seriously hurt in crash

A woman is appearing in court this morning after a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle outside Dunedin's Railway Station.

Constable Nick Turner said a 24-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry at speed in lower Stuart St, from the Octagon towards the train station, when the crash happened at 11pm on Wednesday.

The woman turned left into Castle St and struck the man who was stationary on his motorcycle.

A police spokeswoman said the man was seriously hurt and it is understood he is in a stable condition in hospital.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The remains of a burnt-out motorcycle could be seen on the footpath in front of the Railway Station and a car in the middle of the garden area this morning.

The area is cordoned off and security guards are helping to keep the scene clear.

Diversions have been in place and a scene examination will continue this morning, police said.