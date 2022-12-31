Man seriously hurt in suspected shooting

Nelson police have opened an investigation after the apparent shooting of a local man last night.

The victim was found seriously injured on St Vincent St and is now in a serious but stable condition.

Police confirmed they responded to the incident at 11.20pm last night and found the man with "what appeared to be a gunshot wound" when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A scene examination is now underway at a nearby address, with a scene guard in place.

A spokesperson confirmed while the investigation is still in its early stages, there’s no indication so far to suggest there’s any risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.